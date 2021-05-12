DMV to resume Saturday service, expand weekday hours at Wilmington offices

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that the agency will resume Saturday service at certain offices, and expand weekday services at more than two dozen locations.
Starting May 15, walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 statewide locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The Wilmington South office, located at 2390 Carolina Beach Road, is among those 16 locations and will focus on road testing to help reduce the backlog of teenage drivers needing a road test to gain their Level 3 full provisional license.
Last week, the DMV said it would resume road testing for teen drivers for the first time since the pandemic began.
In addition, the Wilmington South office and the Wilmington North office, located at 1 Station Road, are among 25 offices that will expand hours to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, beginning May 17.
No other DMV locations in southeastern North Carolina are included in the changes announced on Tuesday.
