WPD officers recognized for life saving efforts at awards ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department recognized its officers today in a special Awards Ceremony held at the Wilmington Convention Center.
A number of officers were recognized for their efforts during the Kidder Street mass shooting that left three dead and four others injured five weeks ago.
Officer Darryl Warren, for example, drove one young woman who had been shot to the hospital. Officers at the scene determined she needed medical treatment as quickly as possible, so Warren and a Sheriff’s Deputy carried her to Warren’s car.
Warren is new to the force and said other officers and deputies on the scene helped him do his job.
“I had just been released from field training for probably about three weeks. Like I said, I did have prior law enforcement experience with a local agency, but where I was at we didn’t get calls to service to this extent and going to that night — that was definitely new to me,” he said. “I think what helped me out the most with dealing with this for the first time is that I had a good group of guys around me who remained calm, who allowed me to remain calm.”
The young woman that Warren drove to the hospital attended today’s special awards ceremony. She, along with her family and friends, helped present awards to Warren and the other officers who were at that shooting scene. Officer Warren said it was touching having them there.
“As much as some people may not like the police right now and the criticism we’re facing — knowing that there are people that realize that we do care and that we’re not out here just to arrest people or hurt people — we actually care about the communities we serve,” Officer Warren said. “And to get that back and to see the emotion in her face and her friends and her grandmother and, you know, the people that were with her — that showed that they truly appreciated what we did that night for them.”
Warren’s heroic effort was one of many recognized on Tuesday. Around 70 awards were given out .
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.