WPD officers recognized for life saving efforts at awards ceremony

“As much as some people may not like the police right now and the criticism we’re facing — knowing that there are people that realize that we do care and that we’re not out here just to arrest people or hurt people — we actually care about the communities we serve,” Officer Warren said. “And to get that back and to see the emotion in her face and her friends and her grandmother and, you know, the people that were with her — that showed that they truly appreciated what we did that night for them.”