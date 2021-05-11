Two Hoggard teams playing Tuesday for spots in championship games

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School has two teams playing in state semifinal games on Tuesday night. These are the last two teams in the Cape Fear region playing in softball and women’s soccer.
Coming off a shutout win over crosstown rival Laney, the undefeated Vikings softball team (17-0) hosts Fuquay-Varina at 6 p.m. in the 4A Eastern Final. Hoggard is a seventh seed, while Fuquay-Varina is a ninth seed. The winner advances to the state championship game on either Friday or Saturday.
Hoggard’s women’s soccer team, 15-1, continues its Cinderella-story run as the 16 seed. They also defeated Laney in the previous round. The Vikings are on the road to take on undefeated Pinecrest in the 4A Eastern Final, also at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to the state championship game on Saturday.
