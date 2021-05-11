TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilmington drivers urged to avoid roads near port as tanker trucks line up to be filled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City officials are warning drivers to avoid roads near the Port of Wilmington as tanker trucks line up to be refueled.
Traffic congestion is being reported along South Front Street near the Burnett Boulevard/Carolina Beach Road/Third Street intersection and along River Road.
The delays associated with the congestion are expected to last “for the near future,” according to a tweet from city’s traffic Twitter account.
City officials are also warning drivers to expect delays and congestion along roadways near gas stations throughout Wilmington as people line up to fill up their tanks due to fuel supply concerns associated with a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
The pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a ransomware attack affected some of its systems. However, Colonial Pipeline hopes to have most of its operations restored by the end of this week.
On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency which temporarily suspends motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supplies throughout the state.
