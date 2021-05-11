Police are looking for a juvenile missing since Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is asking for help to locate a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since noon on Sunday, May 9.
Kyndall Dawn McLain was last seen in the 1500 block of 41st Street wearing jean shorts, a white-colored mid-rift hoodie with long sleeves, and a red/green design.
She may be in the company of her 24-year-old cousin, Kayla Renee Ward.
If you see her, please call 911 immediately. If you have any other information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.
