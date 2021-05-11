N.C. governor issues state of emergency after Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency allowing for fuel transportation waivers in the wake of the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.
In response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Gov. Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina and temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.
On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system reported a ransomware cyber-attack, resulting in a temporary shutdown of that line.
The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina.
“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” said Governor Cooper.
The Order received concurrence from the Council of State.
Read the Executive Order No. 213.
Colonial Pipeline says it hopes to have service mostly restored by the end of the week after halting operations because of a ransomware attack the FBI has linked to a criminal gang.
The ransomware attack on the pipeline, which the company says delivers roughly 45 percent of fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast, raised concerns that supplies of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel could be disrupted in parts of the region if the disruption continues.
At the moment, though, officials said there is no fuel shortage.
The Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey, according to the company.
Colonial is in the process of restarting portions of its network. It said Sunday that its main pipeline remained offline, but that some smaller lines were operational. The company has not said when it would completely restart the pipeline.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.