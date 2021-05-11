Hoggard softball team advances to state finals, women’s soccer team falls short

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School softball team will play for a state softball championship. The Vikings came from behind Tuesday night to defeat Fuquay-Varina 3-2 in the 4A state semifinal game played in Wilmington.
Hoggard took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Allie Royal hit a solo home run. Fuquay-Varina came from behind to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning. Tim Hower of Coastal Preps reported that Hoggard won with two runs in the seventh inning on a home run and a wild pitch.
The Vikings, who are a perfect 18-0 on the season, will play another undefeated team in the finals, East Forsyth. The Eagles won the other 4A semifinal, defeating South Caldwell 2-1 to extend their record to 18-0. The final series is scheduled for May 14-15, with more information to be announced.
The Hoggard High School women’s soccer team also had the chance to play for a state championship. The team went on the road Tuesday night to face unbeaten Pinecrest and took a 3-0 lead into the half. But the home team stormed back to win a 4-3 victory, ending the Vikings’ season at 15-3-1.
