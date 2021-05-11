First Alert Forecast: cooler Tuesday, chillier Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a cooler Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region as northeast breezes flow after a recently passed cold front... and batches of clouds limit the warming influence of the usually strong late spring sunshine. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.
Average daily high temperatures for mid-May are in the lower 80s and, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, you can see a warming trend eventually delivers readings closer to that benchmark. And remember: you can always extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
