First Alert Forecast: cooler evening tonight, even chillier Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features a cooler Tuesday evening across the Cape Fear Region as northeast breezes flow after a recently passed cold front; expect tomorrow’s high temperatures to be even chillier! Tonight’s dinner-time temperatures will dip into the upper 60s before falling into the upper 50s for the overnight low.
Average daily high temperatures for mid-May are in the lower 80s and, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, you can see a warming trend eventually delivers readings closer to that benchmark. And remember: you can always extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.