COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants Scholastic magazines for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Joan Buck’s students live in the small town of Hallsboro and going outside of the community is sometimes limited.
“We live in a rural community and many places to visit are an hour drive or more,” Buck says on her DonorsChoose page. “Therefore, students lack prior knowledge on many subjects and topics yet they remain full of curiosity.”
That’s why Ms. Buck, a teacher at Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School, would like to purchase Scholastic magazines for her class. She’s asking for donations through the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“I want to start my school year off with Scholastic magazines that will keep my students up-to-date with the many current events that happen around the world,” she says. “I also want them to enjoy reading about real life experiences. These Scholastic magazines will allow me to enrich their learning of current events, reading, writing, and science.”
Ms. Buck needs $603 for her project. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the magazines and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to make a donation, click here.
