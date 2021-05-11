Columbus Co. officials issue boil water advisory for some Hallsboro residents

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory is being issued for some Hallsboro residents due to a broken water main, according to Columbus County officials.
The broken line is on Red Bug Road and county staff is working to make the repairs so water service can be restored.
The boil water advisory affects those living on: Red Bug Road, Giles Byrd Road, Mill Quarter Road, Thurman Road, Honey Hill Road, Sam Potts Hwy, and Bussy Road.
The customers in these areas will need to boil their water for 24 hours to ensure that no bacteria is present in their water and that it is safe for human consumption.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.