Brunswick Co. teen, brother identified as victims in drowning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County teen and his older brother both drowned, a Horry County coroner announced Tuesday.
Johnnie Magbie, 19, of Supply, and Ahykeem Jones, 28, were identified as the victims. Magbie was a student at West Brunswick High School.
According to the coroner, Jones fell into the water from a boat he was riding in with several members of his family near Pelican Bay landing just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Magbie jumped into the water to save his brother but neither resurfaced.
Divers found the bodies of the two men Monday.
