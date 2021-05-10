17-year-old killed in fiery Pender County crash, troopers say

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 17-year-old was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash near the Pender-New Hanover county line late Saturday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Grant Wiedmeier was traveling on Scotts Hill Loop Road around 10:44 p.m. when his 2005 Ford F-150 truck went left of center, ran off the road to the left, and struck a utility pole.
The truck then caught on fire after the collision.
Wiedmeier died in the crash.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.
