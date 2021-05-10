Titus Lee’s mother takes stand in son’s kidnapping, rape trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The mother of a Wilmington man accused of viciously attacking a UNCW couple in 2016 took the stand on Monday as Lee’s trial on rape and kidnapping charges continued.
Ms. Lee provided his alibi at the time of the crime, and before the jurors were brought back into court this morning, prosecutor Connie Jordan raised concerns about Ms. Lee’s credibility.
When the jury came in, Jordan read aloud text exchanges between Ms. Lee and her son written shortly after the crime where she said she was upset with him, and that this was serious. When asked for details in court, his mother said she could not recall the context of the conversation.
Some of the text messages also alluded to stolen phones Titus Lee thought he’d left in his mother’s car. She had also downloaded a Text Now application that allowed her to communicate with her son privately, on a platform that could not be monitored or retrieved by police.
Jordan mentioned they all went Philadelphia shortly after the crime to visit family for Thanksgiving, and while they were there, Titus performed Internet searches about the rape and kidnapping in Wilmington and also searched for information about symptoms of HIV.
Testimony in Lee’s trial continued Monday with Lee taking the stand in his own defense. WECT reporter Ann McAdams is in court and will update this report with details of Lee’s testimony.
The male victim in the alleged assault previously testified that Lee, wearing a mask and wielding a gun, attacked he and his girlfriend as they were sitting on the porch of their apartment on Litchfield Way on Nov. 22, 2016.
Lee, the victim testified, pistol-whipped him causing a wound that later required over a dozen staples to close. After that attack, the former college student testified that he was tied up in a closet while Lee raped his girlfriend.
Over the course of a crime that lasted for hours, the victims said they were driven to an ATM and forced to withdraw cash. They also had their Xbox and other electronics stolen. They said Lee told them he would find them and kill them if they called police.
Terrified, they drove all the way to the male victim’s parents house in Cherry Grove, South Carolina, for help after they said Lee finally left.
Lee was arrested weeks after the attack in Philadelphia by U.S. Marshals.
