Surf City launches beach wheelchair sponsorship program

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City is starting a new beach wheelchair sponsorship program.
The town offers beach wheelchair rentals, but as the community grows, so does the demand for easier beach accessibility.
If you or someone you know may be interested in sponsoring a beach wheelchair, please contact the Town of Surf City at parksandrec@surfcitync.gov.
For more information regarding hours of operation, rental rates, wheelchair access points and directions for reserving your beach wheelchair rental, visit this link on the Surf City website.
