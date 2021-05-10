Snows Cut Park will close permanently June 30

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Snows Cut Park will close permanently on June 30 due to “significant and persistent shoreline erosion,” New Hanover County officials announced Monday.
Officials say that the erosion has caused the formation of steep embankments along the shoreline, has compromised the septic system, and created sinkholes on the land.
The park is located at 9420 River Road.
“Our team has, for years, conducted safety assessments with the county’s Risk Management, relocated fencing and installed signage to prevent visitors from accessing the eroded embankments, but these measures have not been enough to completely ensure the safety of park visitors,” said New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth. “To make the septic repairs that are needed, approximately 40 trees would need to be removed and that would further exacerbate the erosion issues. In addition, our insurance carrier will no longer provide coverage for the park unless we can demonstrate that it is safe, and at this time, we can’t guarantee safety and have to close the park.”
The county leases the land the park sits on from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. County officials have notified the Army Corps of the park closing and has submitted the required one-year notice to terminate the land lease.
The playground equipment at the park will be relocated to River Road Park beginning this week, and the picnic shelters will begin to be removed in the coming weeks.
“While we know closing Snows Cut Park will be disappointing for some of our residents, and it is for us too, we have to do what is right to ensure the safety of our park visitors,” said Duckworth. “We have seen a significant decline in the number of people visiting Snows Cut Park over the past few years because of the park’s condition, and we are fortunate to have River Road Park just a few miles away, which is a popular park with even more amenities and direct water access that our community can continue to enjoy.”
