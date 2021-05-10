Authorities are investigating after Fayetteville woman struck, killed in Whiteville

By WECT Staff | May 10, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 2:09 PM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city over the weekend.

According to a news release, police were dispatched Saturday to the area of West Burkhead Street and North J.K Powell Boulevard (U.S. 701 Bypass) after receiving a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say Khadijah Bellamy, 26, of Fayetteville, was struck by a vehicle and taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare System where she was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, please contact Lt. Riggins with the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.

