Authorities are investigating after Fayetteville woman struck, killed in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city over the weekend.
According to a news release, police were dispatched Saturday to the area of West Burkhead Street and North J.K Powell Boulevard (U.S. 701 Bypass) after receiving a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Police say Khadijah Bellamy, 26, of Fayetteville, was struck by a vehicle and taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare System where she was pronounced dead.
If you have any information, please contact Lt. Riggins with the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.
