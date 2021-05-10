Hurricane Preparedness Week: Make a plan and be ready for hurricane season

“Last year we had the opportunity to build out our emergency plans with COVID-19 in mind, and the pandemic continues to influence how we approach hurricane season, especially regarding logistical response and sheltering plans,” said New Hanover County Emergency Management Director Steven Still. “We know all too well it only takes one storm to impact our area for weeks or months, so we encourage all residents to take the time now to prepare. Make sure your household knows what to do, where to go, and who to contact when a hurricane impacts our area.”