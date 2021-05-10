Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge to perform at Wilson Center in November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform at the Wilson Center in November, according to a news release.
She stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album and for several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy in 1992.
Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.
Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.
Etheridge will bring her unique sound to the Wilson Center on Sunday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. Officials expect the show will be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state health guidelines at the time of the show.
Tickets will go on sale to members of the “Etheridge Nation fan club” on Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.
