First turtle nest of 2021 season laid in Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The state’s first turtle nest of the 2021 season has been laid in Holden Beach, Holden Beach Turtle Patrol announced on The Town of Holden Beach Facebook page.
A mother turtle made a lot of firsts on when she laid a nest on Holden Beach on Saturday afternoon. This was not only the first nest laid in Holden Beach and first laid in all of North Carolina for this season, but this was the first Kemp’s Ridley nest to be laid on Holden Beach in Turtle Patrol History.
Kemp’s Ridley are the smallest of the four kinds of turtles that lay nests in North Carolina. They are also the most threatened.
In addition, May 8 is the earliest nest laid on Holden Beach in Turtle Patrol history, with the previous record being May 9 (2019).
Holden Beach Turtle Patrol expects to have babies from this nest in around 60 days. Their nests typically have 104 to 110 eggs.
“Our turtle season is off to an exciting beginning,” The Town of Holden Beach Facebook post said.
