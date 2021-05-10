First Alert Forecast: toasty Monday, cooler Tuesday, storm chance in between

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 9, 2021
By Gannon Medwick | May 10, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 4:22 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for accounts for a cold front that will lay into the Cape Fear Region from the north. Most of Monday will have clouds and occasional warm, pre-frontal sunshine with gusty southwest breezes and high temperatures in the 80s. However, late in the afternoon and into the night, be alert for the potential arrival of a solid or broken line of showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center paints all of the Cape Fear Region in a severe storm contour for a marginal risk of damaging winds and large hail. Many times these marginal outlooks do not verify locally - like last Tuesday and Wednesday - but occasionally they do - like last Friday. The best way to think of them is a reason to, as mentioned above: stay alert.

Post-cold front, your First Alert Forecast assumes a much cooler character, with temperatures in the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s for the remainder of the work week. Line them up - as well as other weather metrics - in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App!

7-day Forecast

