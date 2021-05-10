First Alert Forecast: storm chances in the evening & overnight, cooler temperatures Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features a cold front knocking on our door from the north. The 20% day POP sticks around until around dinner time, where it’ll shoot up to 50%! With that being said, in the later afternoon hours and overnight make sure to stay weather alert as showers and thunderstorms are possible.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center paints all of the Cape Fear Region in a severe storm contour for a marginal risk of damaging winds and large hail. Many times these marginal outlooks do not verify locally - like last Tuesday and Wednesday - but occasionally they do - like last Friday. The best way to think of them is a reason to, as mentioned above: stay alert.
Post-cold front, your First Alert Forecast assumes a much cooler character, with temperatures in the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s for the remainder of the work week. Line them up - as well as other weather metrics - in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.