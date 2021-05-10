Developers hope to bring 4,000+ homes to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the fastest growing counties in America and thousands of new homes could soon be on the way.
“Having been raised here for 49 years, I have seen a tremendous growth in the area,” said Brunswick County resident and business owner Sharonda Davis.
Davis isn’t just happy seeing her home county’s growth-- the Brunswick County business owner says it also means more potential customers for her small business.
“I’m the owner of Grateful 365, LLC,” said Davis. “We do event planning like bouncy house rental.”,
Developers have caught on to the trend of families moving to the state’s fastest growing county. That’s why Monday night-- they will present plans for five new subdivisions along Highway 17.
“At tonight’s meeting, we have just above 4,000 residential units on the agenda,” said senior planner Marc Pages. “The majority of that is-- probably three quarters of that is single-family residential and the remainder is townhomes and multifamily.”
Three developers have worked on finalizing plans for the five subdivisions but there are no guarantees. The planning board says it will address neighbor’s concerns, adding they need to be impressed to approve the projects.
“It’s in an area that I know is sensitive to stormwater, so we have been successful in negotiating with them to over-engineer their stormwater,” said Pages. “It’ll be well above the minimum requirements.
Another concern is encroaching on farmland. At least one of those subdivisions would be on land currently used for farming. Pages says it’s not a major concern now-- but officials are working on making changes to prevent development from hurting agriculture.
“We’re in the process of also updating our future land use plan,” said Pages. “Certainly, encroachment into agriculture is a major concern and that’s going to be something that we will hopefully have some elements in the new land use plan to address that. Hopefully, we can find some avenues to make things a little bit more beneficial for everybody.”
Even if the board approves, there’s no solid start date for a groundbreaking.
“That’s always the million-dollar question. Sometimes a lot of these will get approval and we may never see anything happen,” said Pages. “Given the state of the real estate market right now, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some movement pretty soon, but the developer has not shared that information with us.”
Davis hopes the subdivisions get approved and her business, much like Brunswick County, continues to grow.
“I think it’s going to help with the economy, being a small business owner, having people come in, so yes, I think it will help,” said Davis.
