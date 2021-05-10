Crews recover bodies of two men who went missing in Intracoastal Waterway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have recovered the bodies of two men who went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to officials.
City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the bodies were found around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Dowling confirmed one of the men fell off a boat and the other went in after him near the Palmetto Harbor subdivision Sunday night.
Before the bodies were found, the U.S. Coast Guard said the men were wearing life jackets, both of which were recovered.
Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue in the search.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.