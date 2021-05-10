HAPPENING TOMORROW: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive for National Police Week

HAPPENING TOMORROW: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive for National Police Week
The blood drive will be held in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot in Whiteville on Tuesday. (Source: Live 5/File)
By WECT Staff | May 10, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 6:36 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Did you know that one blood donation can save three lives?

Blood is urgently needed right now. This week is National Police Week, so the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a community emergency blood drive tomorrow in Whiteville.

For each person that donates blood, a donation will be made to the Columbus County Baptist Association Toy Store and the National Child Safety Council.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot at 805 Washington Street in Whiteville.

Columbus County Sheriff's Office Blood Drive
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Blood Drive (Source: CCSO)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.