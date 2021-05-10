HAPPENING TOMORROW: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive for National Police Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Did you know that one blood donation can save three lives?
Blood is urgently needed right now. This week is National Police Week, so the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a community emergency blood drive tomorrow in Whiteville.
For each person that donates blood, a donation will be made to the Columbus County Baptist Association Toy Store and the National Child Safety Council.
The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot at 805 Washington Street in Whiteville.
