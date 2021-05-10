CFCC to hold drive-in graduation ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will be holding a drive-in ceremony for graduation Friday, May 14.
The event begins at 9 a.m. at CFCC’s North Campus located at 4500 Blue Clay Road.
Margaret Weller-Stargell, president and CEO of Coastal Horizons, will be the commencement speaker at the event.
The following guidelines will be in place for the event:
- Graduates and their guests will be limited to just one vehicle, and graduates must be present in order for the vehicle to be admitted to the ceremony. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m.
- Graduates will be directed to exit their vehicles when it is time to line up for graduation.
- After walking across the stage, graduates will need to return to their vehicles
- After all graduates have walked across the stage, they will be asked to momentarily stand directly beside their vehicle to turn their tassels
- Guests should stay in their cars throughout the ceremony
More information on the graduation ceremony can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.