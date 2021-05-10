A bill passed by the Senate will change NC police body camera law

“The provision regarding police body worn and dashboard camera footage that has been added to SB 300 is an important next step for transparency and accountability for law enforcement agencies in NC,” said Sen. Clark. “While it is still my hope that SB 510 — which would require the footage be released to the public within 48 hours — will be adopted in full, providing a less onerous way for families to see the video of a loved one’s interaction with law enforcement is the right thing to do.”