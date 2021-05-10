ATTORNEY: Brown family will view body camera video on Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A family attorney for the Brown family says they will be able to view the body camera video of his shooting nearly three weeks after his death.
Attorney Harry Daniels says the Brown family will view the video of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death. at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies while they were serving a search warrant at his home on Perry Street.
This comes after a judge issued a written order, which gives the sheriff 10 days to show the video. At a hearing last Tuesday, Pitt County Judge Jeff Foster gave approval for the family and one attorney to view video from four body cameras and one dash camera within 10 days. The sheriff has until May 16 to show the video.
Sheriff Wooten has said they’d be transparent and wanted the videos to be released, but cited the investigation.
While there are nearly two hours of video, the judge’s order now limits the family to just seeing 18 minutes and 41 seconds. “The portions of the videos withheld are found to not contain images of the deceased, and thus are not appropriate for disclosure at this time,” Judge Foster wrote.
For the last three weeks, protestors have taken to the streets of Elizabeth City demanding the body camera video be released.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.