Advice to avoid ‘chore wars’ this summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School will be out for summer break in just a few weeks for most students in Southeastern North Carolina.
Gregg Murset, father of six and CEO of BusyKid, recently shared some tips on how parents can motivate their children so your family can avoid summer chore wars.
“I think the best way to do it is hire them,” he said. “Money motivates us as adults. It motivates kids. Why should you shy away from that? Embrace it and hire them.”
Murset believes this will help you to teach your children the value of a dollar.
“Money doesn’t just come from the sky or a tree in the backyard, as we all know, money comes from working,” he said. “I have looked high and low for a job where you can go and do nothing and still get paid. It doesn’t exist in the real world. So, we need to teach kids that that’s not how it works.”
Murset said parents should not hand over money to their children when they ask for a few bucks because that “feeds the monster that never wants to stop eating.” Instead, offer to give them money if they wash the car or walk the dog.
“Now, all of a sudden they’re engaged,” he said. “They’re doing stuff, they’re earning money and they are putting together work and money those two things are inseparably connected and we got to teach them how to do that.”
For more information and tips on how to make this work in your family, click here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.