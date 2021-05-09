First Alert Forecast: rain chances make a comeback after a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast! The evening hours will include sunshine and continued warmth for your Mother’s Day dinner plans. Breeziness will continue until the later evening hours where we will dive toward our overnight ~comfortable~ low of 70.
Monday you can expect temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 80s before a cold front brings in cooler temperatures Monday night. With this front passing through, shower and storm chances rise Monday evening and into the early hours of Tuesday! These cooler-than-average temperatures will continue into the middle of your workweek, with steady rain chances resulting from a weather-maker developing in the deep South.
Catch these details and more with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
