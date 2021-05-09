First Alert Forecast: gorgeous Mother’s Day before moisture returns!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Is your mother a lover of sunshine??? If so, you’re in luck! Your First Alert Forecast this Mother’s Day features sun and clouds with breezy conditions! Expect a toasty warm-up today:
Wilmington officially banked 0.44 inches of beneficial rain Friday (tallies were variable, including hail, across the Cape Fear Region). With that being said, additional shower chances will develop next week. Catch those in your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
