First Alert Forecast: dry Mom’s Day weekend, changes next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a dry Mother’s Day weekend as a stabilizing high pressure cell graces the Cape Fear Region. Winds will be variable and so will temperatures: expect 70s Saturday afternoon after relatively humble beginnings in the 40s, mainly 50s for Saturday night, and a quick rebound toward the lower 80s for the afternoon of Mother’s Day itself.
Wilmington officially banked 0.44 inches of beneficial rain Friday (tallies were variable, including hail, across the Cape Fear Region) and additional shower chances will develop next week. Catch those in your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App! And have a great weekend! (Especially mom...)
