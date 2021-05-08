Bladen County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting at Oakdale Homes.
Authorities say a person was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators searched the crime scene and interviewed multiple potential witnesses.
The identity has not yet been released as authorities are waiting for confirmation to alert next of kin. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The sheriff’s office says the homicide appears to be related to drugs, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.