Woman found dead in SUV submerged in Oak Island retention pond

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was found dead inside an SUV submerged in a retention pond in Oak Island Friday morning.
According to Mike Emory, spokesperson for the town of Oak Island, police were dispatched around 7 a.m. to the Oak Island Par 3 at South Harbour golf course in the area of Vanessa Drive and Wyncie Wynd about a vehicle in a retention pond.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman deceased inside the vehicle. Emory described the woman as a “senior citizen.”
No foul play is suspected and no other vehicles were involved.
Emory declined to identify the woman, pending notification of next of kin.
