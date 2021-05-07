UNCW Men’s Tennis team bows out in first round of NCAA tournament

COLUMBIA, SC – The UNCW Seahawks came up short in the first round match of the NCAA Men’s Tennis tournament, dropping a 4-0 decision to #13 ranked South Carolina on the Gamecocks’ home court in Columbia, SC.
South Carolina won a pair of doubles matches to take an early lead over the Seahawks. Jake Beasley & Toby Samuel defeated UNCW’s #2 doubles team of Dillon Gooch and Bekhzod Rasamatov, 6-2, while the Seahawks’ top doubles pair of Daniel Groom and Bruno Caula dropped a 6-3 match against the Gamecocks’ top doubles team of Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson, who are ranked 13th in the nation.
In singles, USC’s Raphael Lambling defeated Rasamatov, 6-0, 6-0, and Rodrigues won 6-1, 6-3 over Caula to clinch the match.
South Carolina now advances into the second round, where they will host N.C. State. The Wolfpack advanced because of COVID-19 issues with opponent Florida Gulf Coast. The Seahawks finished the season 15-6.
