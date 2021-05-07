UNCW Men’s Tennis team bows out in first round of NCAA tournament

UNCW Men’s Tennis team bows out in first round of NCAA tournament
The UNCW Men’s Tennis Team came up short in the first-round NCAA Tournament match against 13th-seed South Carolina. (Source: South Carolina Gamecocks)
By WECT Staff | May 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 3:53 PM

COLUMBIA, SC – The UNCW Seahawks came up short in the first round match of the NCAA Men’s Tennis tournament, dropping a 4-0 decision to #13 ranked South Carolina on the Gamecocks’ home court in Columbia, SC.

South Carolina won a pair of doubles matches to take an early lead over the Seahawks. Jake Beasley & Toby Samuel defeated UNCW’s #2 doubles team of Dillon Gooch and Bekhzod Rasamatov, 6-2, while the Seahawks’ top doubles pair of Daniel Groom and Bruno Caula dropped a 6-3 match against the Gamecocks’ top doubles team of Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson, who are ranked 13th in the nation.

In singles, USC’s Raphael Lambling defeated Rasamatov, 6-0, 6-0,  and Rodrigues won 6-1, 6-3 over Caula to clinch the match.

South Carolina now advances into the second round, where they will host N.C. State. The Wolfpack advanced because of COVID-19 issues with opponent Florida Gulf Coast. The Seahawks finished the season 15-6.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.