UNCW Men’s Tennis team bows out in first round of NCAA tournament

South Carolina won a pair of doubles matches to take an early lead over the Seahawks. Jake Beasley & Toby Samuel defeated UNCW’s #2 doubles team of Dillon Gooch and Bekhzod Rasamatov, 6-2, while the Seahawks’ top doubles pair of Daniel Groom and Bruno Caula dropped a 6-3 match against the Gamecocks’ top doubles team of Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson, who are ranked 13th in the nation.