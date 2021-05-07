TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closures planned for section of N.C. 140 in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT says there will be overnight closures on a section of of N.C. 140, between Interstate 40 and Market Street, beginning next week.
An NCDOT contractor will close a section of westbound N.C. 140 on May 10-11 and eastbound lanes on May 12-13.
If needed, the contractor will use May 14 to complete work on the eastbound side. The closures are scheduled between midnight and 5 a.m. each day.
A signed detour will recommend drivers take I-40, Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Market Street. Drivers should be mindful of a potential longer commute and remain alert.
The closures are part of the Military Cutoff Road Extension project.
