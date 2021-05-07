Patrol of parks increases following Long Leaf shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement presence at parks in Wilmington will be increased beginning Friday.
Following Wednesday’s shooting at Long Leaf Park, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that patrol of parks will be increased.
New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon released the following statement Thursday night:
“Last night’s event was a tragic event for everyone involved. Any and all shootings are terrible and certainly made worse when they involve the innocent lives of our children at large gatherings. I am committed to providing a safe environment at all of our county parks. Beginning today I have increased patrols of the parks. I have also added two Deputies to be present during the Little League functions. As for the investigation we continue to investigate all of the information that we gathered and will continue to follow all leads.
“We would implore the community to continue to give us any information you may have, so that we can identify these individuals and hold them accountable. If you have any information on the shooting please contact us 910-798-4162 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/”
