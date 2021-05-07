More delays, judge limits footage family can see in Andrew Brown, Jr. shooting

(WITN/WBTVAP) - The family of Andrew Brown, Jr., a man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina, will only be shown a fraction of body camera footage that was taken and it appears there could be more delays in the family’s viewing of the video.
That’s according to a judge’s written ruling issued Thursday.
Brown was shot and killed April 21 as Pasquotank County deputies were serving a search warrant on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City.
At a hearing last Tuesday, Pitt County Judge Jeff Foster okayed the family and one attorney viewing nearly two hours of video from four body cameras and one dash camera within 10 days.
But the judge didn’t enter his order until 5:00 p.m. Thursday which means the sheriff’s office has until May 16 to show the video.
Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family had expected to see video of the shooting in Elizabeth City as soon as this week.
But Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster now says they must wait up to 10 days to view the footage, starting Thursday.
He also limited the family to viewing less than 20 minutes of the nearly two hours of video that was recorded.
There have been calls for the video to be made public. Judge Foster said he would consider releasing a copy to the family after a 30-day delay to allow the SBI to complete its investigation into the shooting.
