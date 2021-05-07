First Alert Forecast: fleeting storm chances, wild weekend temperature swings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday to you and thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast! Friday will have intervals of sun and clouds and the risk for a passing shower or briefly stronger, heavier thunderstorm. As frisky northwest breezes flow across the Cape Fear Region, temperatures will tend to retain the same cool character as Thursday. Expect 60s and 70s.
A high pressure cell will author your First Alert Forecast for Mother’s Day weekend with dry skies and variable breezes and temperatures. Expect chilly 40s and 50s at daybreak Saturday, breezy 70s for Saturday afternoon, and a shot at a few toastier 80s to mix in for the afternoon of Mother’s Day itself.
Catch these details and more with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
