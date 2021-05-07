DA: Former Chadbourn police chief accused of selling guns stolen from evidence locker

“The indictments make clear a number of firearms were stolen by former Chief Spivey from the evidence locker at the Chadbourn Police Department,” the DA’s Office stated in a news release Friday. “The SBI has already recovered a number of stolen firearms, several of which former Chief Spivey sold to friends, family members, and acquaintances. To date, there remain a large number of unaccounted for firearms and we are asking for the public’s assistance.”