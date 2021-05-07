Boiling Spring Lakes police search for missing man last seen Aug. 2020

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was last seen nine months ago.
According to a Thursday Facebook post, Guy Hugh Wescott, Jr., 51, was last seen on Lake Keziah Road around midday on Aug. 7, 2020. He left in a tan Chevrolet Malibu, heading to an unknown location.
Wescott is described as five-foot-nine, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Mahoney at 910-294-0998.
