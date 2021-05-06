Wilmington trio accused of running retail theft ring that targeted stores in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two women and a man from Wilmington are accused of running a retail theft ring that targeted multiple stores in North and South Carolina.
According to a news release, Monaja Arijayan Green, 19, Ta’nasia Michelle Matthews, 19, and Antoine Lamar Nixon Jr., 28, were recently arrested on numerous charges including larceny and common law robbery.
Officials say the group was focused on stealing Rainbow sandals and body spray from stores such as Bath and Body Works, Aussie Island Surf Shop, Palmetto Moon, Feet First, and H&M from locations between Jacksonville, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The group would then turn around and sell the stolen merchandise on Facebook and Snapchat, according to officials.
Green was given a $363,000 bond and charged with:
- Common law robbery (four counts)
- Felony larceny (four counts)
- Misdemeanor larceny
Matthews was given a $90,000 bond and charged with:
- Common law robbery (three counts)
- Felony larceny (two counts)
Nixon was given a $25,000 bond and charged with:
- Common law robbery (two counts)
- Felony larceny (two counts)
- Misdemeanor larceny
The investigation is ongoing and police expect additional arrests to be made.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app (TEXT 411).
