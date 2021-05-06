Victim speaks out after cop who propositioned her for sex enters plea deal

Leyrer said she wasn’t sure what to do. She said she wanted to report him, but didn’t want to embarrass his family in such a small town if the allegations were to become public. She also worried that if she went to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department to report one of their senior officers, nothing would happen, or worse, she’d be retaliated against. She let the situation go for several months, until she said she ran into Appler, and had the opportunity to confront him directly about how uncomfortable the situation made her. Leyrer said Appler apologized profusely, and she thought that would be the end of it.