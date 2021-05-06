UNCW Board of Trustees provides positive update on diversity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During the quarterly UNC Wilmington Board of Trustees meeting, the board heard updates related to diversity, among other matters.
UNCW received a record number of first year applications, and the number of diverse student applications and acceptances were up from last fall. Diverse student applications were up 10% from 3,632 in 2020, to 4,022 in 2021.
Additionally, the number of diverse student acceptances increased 28% from 1,822 in 2020, to 2,341 in 2021.
The Office of Admissions offered a new scholarship fund this year as well. The 1898 scholarship gave students an average of $3,000, and over 55% of this scholarship funds were given to Black/African American students.
When a trustee member was asked how students and faculty felt about the diversity progress being made at UNCW, interim chief diversity officer Donyell Roseboro said they are “cautiously optimistic.”
