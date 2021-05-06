Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX reopens with new film releases Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Movies are back at Mayfaire this Friday, May 7 after a year-long hiatus. The first movies listed begin at noon.
The Mayfaire movie theater will be following the CinemaSafe program in order to reopen safely, incorporating guidelines recommended by leading epidemiologists like requiring guests to wear a face mask at all times except when they are eating, and maintaining social distancing in all areas.
At the concession stands, half the concession registers will be closed and in each auditorium capacities are reduced to 50% by maintaining two empty seats between groups (one seat in auditoriums with recliners).
“We are thrilled for the theater to reopen as it is a huge contributor to our lifestyle center’s goal of providing the community a convenient, central location for their retail, service, fitness, dining and entertainment needs,” said Mayfaire general manager Kurt Bohlmann. “Traffic patterns throughout all categories of the center are steadily increasing and we look forward to how the theater’s reopening will contribute to the stabilization. And, personally, I can’t wait to get back to the theater. I am certain the nostalgia of the theater experience has many others anxiously awaiting reopening day!”
Titles and showtimes for the coming week are available online at regmovies.com.
Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online or through the Regal app in advance and review the CinemaSafe guidelines.
