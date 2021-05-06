New push to fine hospitals for billing rape victims for forensic exams

“They are not everywhere in the state,” Martin said. “In fact, rural areas tend to not have a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and while you can still get examined by a regular nurse or doctor, they have not had that extensive training that SANE nurses had that teaches them not only do you collect the rape kits, this is something you see on television all the time, but you take care of the person’s medical need. You take care of whether they have the medication they need to prevent sexually transmitted diseases or you know precisely where to look on the body because of your experience as a SANE nurse for injuries or for DNA evidence.”