Man found guilty of murder in 2017 Brunswick Co. shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County jury has found a man guilty of murder in the shooting of another man in 2017.
Eugene Anthwon Powell, 24, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder Thursday in the Dec. 8, 2017, shooting of Anthony Scott Beers in an area known as “the quarters” in the Longwood community.
Powell was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
“Powell evaded law enforcement for four days, fleeing to South Carolina before returning to North Carolina where he was located and arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in an apartment in Shallotte on December 12, 2017,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.
