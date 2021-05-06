Gov. Cooper declares May 6 National Day of Prayer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed May 6, 2021 as National Day of Prayer in North Carolina.
“This past year has tested us in ways we couldn’t have imagined, but it’s shown us how important it is to keep our faith during tough times,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians of all faiths and backgrounds are encouraged to join us as we pray for our state and country.”
Cooper announced the proclamation Tuesday, hours before two Watauga County deputies who were killed in line of duty were to be laid to rest.
The United States Congress observes the National Day of Prayer annually on the first Thursday of May. “People of all faiths are invited to pray for our nation,” Cooper said.
A National Day of Prayer has was declared by the First Continental Congress in 1775, the proclamation states, and in 1952, the United States Congress approved a joint resolution setting aside a day each year to pray in our nation.
Click here to read the proclamation.
