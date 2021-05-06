First Alert Forecast: cool weather returns, a shot at some rain for your Friday

Your First Alert Forecast extends into Mother’s Day weekend with a chilly start (temperatures as low as the 40s Saturday morning), a warm finish (temperatures as high as the 80s Sunday afternoon), and dry skies all around. New shower and thunderstorm opportunities return to the forecast for the new work week. Catch these details and more with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here ...or a ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!