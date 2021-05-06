First Alert Forecast: cool weather returns, a shot at some rain for your Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cool and refreshing northerly and easterly breezes will flow across the Cape Fear Region through Thursday. Expect high temperatures mainly in the middle 70s - a noticeable drop-off after a couple of summery days around 90! Fair skies and paltry rain chances round-out your First Alert Forecast for today. Enjoy the rest of the day!
An upper-level cold pocket is likely to dig through the skies over the Cape Fear Region tonight and Friday, and your First Alert Forecast responds with healthier rain odds. Expect variable clouds to deliver spotty showers, and, given the anomalous chill aloft, perhaps a rogue small hail-producing storm. All the while, temperatures are likely to remain in the cool 60s and 70s.
Your First Alert Forecast extends into Mother’s Day weekend with a chilly start (temperatures as low as the 40s Saturday morning), a warm finish (temperatures as high as the 80s Sunday afternoon), and dry skies all around. New shower and thunderstorm opportunities return to the forecast for the new work week. Catch these details and more with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here ...or a ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
