Fire closes school in Southport on Friday

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A fire was reported in the main building of Southport Christian School Thursday evening.
A post on the school’s Facebook page around 8 p.m. said there would be no school Friday because of a fire in the back half of the elementary building.
About 50 firefighters were on the scene and had the fire contained by around 10 p.m.
Police Chief Todd Coring said no injuries were reported. Just one janitor had to be evacuated from the building.
Several Brunswick County units were involved in putting the fire out, including units from Oak Island.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, which is not clear because of the significant damage caused by the fire burning through the roof.
